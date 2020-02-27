Mainland vs Absegami Baseball Playoffs

Mainland's Chase Petty in action during playoff game against Absegami. May 20, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

6. Chase Petty and Kenny Levari: Petty, a Mainland Regional junior pitcher, and Levari, a St. Augustine senior pitcher/infielder – were named to The Perfect Game Northeast Region Dream Team.

St. Augustine Kenny Levari #8 makes a throw to first base for an out against Holy Spirit’s during the second inning of high school baseball game at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon Tuesday April 30, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
