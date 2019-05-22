050719_spt_mainland

Mainland's Chase Petty #3 delivers a pitch against Cedar Creek's during high school baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Monday May 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

The Mainland Regional sophomore this month returned from a knee injury this month and to created excitement for his baseball future with some standout pitching performances. Petty threw a no-hitter in a win over Holy Spirit and two-hitter in a 1-0 loss to Absegami.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments