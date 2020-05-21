Age: 18
High school: Oakcrest High School
Hometown: Mays Landing
Parents: Chanta Monaco and Bill Spencer
Community/school activities: Student Council; National Honor Society; Lemon Club; Peer Mediation; Title 1 student representative; Coalition for a Safe Community Youth Committee; boys soccer and senior class board
Post-high school plans: Attending Kutztown University, studying sports management with a minor in athletic coaching.
Career goals: Continuing his soccer coaching career and discovering where he wants to be in the sports management field.
Being a leader has given Chase a variety of experiences and perspectives, which he’s used to help his personal growth. Chase credits unconditional support from his family, friends and teachers with helping him develop as a leader. Those leadership skills were on display when Chase helped take the Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community Youth Committee from fledgling status to an organization that annually hosts a countywide summit that has promoted decision-making skills and mental health among teenagers.
What skills have you learned, and how will you use that in your future leadership positions?
Being able to work in a team has helped me be a better leader and find the leader in me. A lot of young students that come in as freshmen are scared and do not know what to do. I remember when I was a freshman and what helped me was looking up to the nice seniors who accepted me, and that made all of the difference. It made me want to become someone that the younger teammates can look up to. You have to be very creative and come up with new ideas. Also, I have learned to be very patient because not everything is going to go my way. As a leader, you have to be a “people person” and quite outgoing to be able to relate to anyone. You also have to be honest with yourself and accepting of all different views and opinions from others.
What motivates your passion for helping your peers and community?
Seeing the best in everyone and watching them thrive motivates me. Coming from a small town, I have seen how we’ve been through a lot and we are really close, and I love seeing everyone in my town happy.
How has becoming a county chairperson for the Atlantic County Coalition for a Safe Community, changed your outlook on life?
This position made me think of the students who cannot be there and the students that aren’t able to have the resources to help these students succeed. Not everyone has all the opportunities that others do. This helps me give a voice for those students who aren’t able to speak up for themselves. The coalition holds a teen summit on mental health at Stockton University that provides awareness of mental health that I really enjoy.
— Gabrielle Brodde
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.