Before the cold air arrives, its best practice to drain any water from water sprinklers’ supply lines following your manufacturer’s or installer’s directions. Don’t forget to remove, drain and store hoses used outdoors. “Despite what you may have heard, don’t use antifreeze in any of these lines unless directed by a professional,” said Jones. “Antifreeze is environmentally harmful and is dangerous to humans, pets, wildlife and landscaping. Not to mention that you cannot use antifreeze in any line that is connected to a potable supply.” Ideally, frost-free hose bibs are the best solution to prevent frozen pipes.
By doing these five simple tips before a cold snap or once that rush of cold air arrives, New Jersey homeowners can save thousands of dollars this winter. Jones concludes, “On top of these quick tips, it’s always important to make sure any renovations taking place in your home are built using the most recent code which will help keep your family safe.”
