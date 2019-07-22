Chelsea Cox ends Penn Relays career on high note
Southern Regional’s Chelsea Cox, left, competes in the distance medley Championship of America race at the Penn Relays Carnival at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Chelsea Cox

Track and field

Cox was a member of the Southern distance medley relay team that won the Championship of America at the 2007 Penn Relays Carnival. She won the South Jersey Group IV 800-meter run as a senior and went on to excel at Georgetown University.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments