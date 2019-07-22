Southern Regional’s Chelsea Cox, left, competes in the distance medley Championship of America race at the Penn Relays Carnival at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Chelsea Cox
Track and field
Cox was a member of the Southern distance medley relay team that won the Championship of America at the 2007 Penn Relays Carnival. She won the South Jersey Group IV 800-meter run as a senior and went on to excel at Georgetown University.