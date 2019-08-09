Want all the views of the outdoors with the comforts of an air-conditioned interior? At Chelsea Five Gastropub, guests can sit inside and enjoy the panoramic view of the beach and sky, or head out on the balcony, while enjoying a special air show menu. Tickets are $59 for adults and $39 for kids age 10 and under. Located at 2831 Boardwalk Chelsea Tower. Go to Tropicana.net for more.
