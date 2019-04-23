During the meeting the association discussed the city’s and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority plan to build a new supermarket in the city. Carol Ruffo, president of the association, said the executive committee is looking to bring in a company with a history of opening up urban supermarkets.
Ruffo said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said that AC will be the model of how to bring back urban cities.
“Atlantic City is like the phoenix, it always comes back from the ashes,” Ruffu said. She said it is now time for Atlantic City to rise again.
“It’s going to be the queen of resorts and the playground of the world,” she said. “AC is on the rise again and I hope I’m here long enough to see it.”
Ruffu said she feels good about the future with the leaders currently in Trenton because they are listening.
She said Trenton representatives had a meeting at the All Wars building with all the social organizations “And they all talked to each other.” she said.