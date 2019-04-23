ACMUA Director G. Bruce Ward spoke about an effort he is pushing to develop solar power on Duck Island. He is proposing that the city of Atlantic City enter into a shared service agreement with the ACMUA to develop the solar, which he said would be done through a power purchase agreement. Ward said that the possibilities for Duck Island are so big because the island is so big, nearly the same size as Bader Field.
Atlantic City Police Lt. Mark Benjamin announced changes to community policing, which he is in charge of and that would include two assigned patrolman per neighborhood.
Sixth Ward Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz discussed the efforts to repair and replace bulkheads in the city, including Tallahassee Avenue, for a which a contract was approved at Wednesday's council meeting. He said that beginning the work in the public area will help the city apply for a receive grants to complete more work, which he said was desperately needed. Kurtz said the next target location was Annapolis Avenue. He said another project he is working on is the Kingston Avenue playground improvement.
Association Carol Ruffu discussed housing issues in the city, particularly related to flood insurance premiums, lingering problems from Hurricane Sandy and AirBnBs.