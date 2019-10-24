St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game

Cherokee (3-3) at St. Augustine (4-3)

6 p.m. Friday

St. Augustine has won three straight and is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Hermits sophomore running back Kanye Udoh averaged 5.8 yards per carry. Junior wide receiver Carnell Davis averages 24 yards per catch. Senior linebacker Adam Heston leads the St. Augustine defense with 46 tackles, while defensive back Nasir Hill has four interceptions. Cherokee quarterback Billy Osborne is the son of former Wildwood standout Bill Osborne. The Cherokee quarterback has completed 71 of 129 passes for 909 yards.

