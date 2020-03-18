Mainland Cherokee girls basketball

Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team plays Cherokee High School, in Absecon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

4. Cherokee (30-1): Chiefs won the South Jersey Group IV title and the state Group IV semifinal.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments