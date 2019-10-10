Cherry Hill East (1-4) at Cumberland Regional (0-5)
6 p.m. Friday
Cherry Hill East beat Princeton 48-0 last Saturday. Cumberland fell to rival Bridgeton 12-6 last Friday. Colts running back Charles Thomas ran for 98 yards in the loss. Cherry Hill East beat Cumberland 32-0 last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.