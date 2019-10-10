Cherry Hill East (1-4) at Cumberland Regional (0-5)

6 p.m. Friday

Cherry Hill East beat Princeton 48-0 last Saturday. Cumberland fell to rival Bridgeton 12-6 last Friday. Colts running back Charles Thomas ran for 98 yards in the loss. Cherry Hill East beat Cumberland 32-0 last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments