Cherry Hill West (1-1) at Mainland Regional (2-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Freshman running back Ja'Briel Mace has sparked Mainland. He has rushed 47 times for 303 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Seniors Brayden Pohlman and Drew Demorat lead a Mainland defense that has allowed just seven points. Cherry Hill West comes off a 14-13 win over Pennsauken. Senior receiver Johnny Ioannucci has caught 18 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
