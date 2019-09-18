Absegami Mainland Football

Absegami High School plays Mainland Regional’s football team, in Galloway, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Cherry Hill West (1-1) at Mainland Regional (2-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Freshman running back Ja'Briel Mace has sparked Mainland. He has rushed 47 times for 303 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Seniors Brayden Pohlman and Drew Demorat lead a Mainland defense that has allowed just seven points. Cherry Hill West comes off a 14-13 win over Pennsauken. Senior receiver Johnny Ioannucci has caught 18 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

