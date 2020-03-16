Chick-fil-A will be suspending service in its restaurants' dining rooms to limit person-to-person contact while COVID-19 spreads, the chain said Sunday in a release.

Some restaurants will offer drive-thru service only, while others will continue to offer takeout, delivery and mobile orders.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Load comments