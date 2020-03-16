Chick-fil-A will be suspending service in its restaurants' dining rooms to limit person-to-person contact while COVID-19 spreads, the chain said Sunday in a release.
Some restaurants will offer drive-thru service only, while others will continue to offer takeout, delivery and mobile orders.
In an effort to manage the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Learn more: https://t.co/ydEgPsrFTm— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) March 16, 2020
