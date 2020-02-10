More than 300 people came out to support the Chief Arthur R. Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship Foundation at its 28th annual Super Bowl Pre-Party on Feb. 2 at Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City. Over the last two decades, the foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to local students and financial aid in support of local charities. The foundation was established in 1992 to honor Art Brown’s memory and carry on his legacy of public service. From left, Joe Giacomo, Cathy Giacomo, Matt Brown, Chris Brown, Christine Brown, Mallory Brown, Joe Dougherty, Mike Mackler (background), Chuck LaBarre and Eileen LaBarre.

Tags

Load comments