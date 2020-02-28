parishilton

The John R. Jasper Jr. Memorial Fire Station in Atlantic City in 2000. The late John R. Jasper Jr. was the resort's first African-American fire chief.

Chief John R. Jasper Jr. Memorial Fire Station is located at Atlantic and Maryland avenues in Atlantic City.

Jasper, one of Atlantic City's first three black firefighters, was the resort's first African-American fire chief.

In 1956, Jasper became one of the first five blacks to integrate the city's firehouses when he was assigned to Fire Station No. 1, at Maryland and Atlantic avenues. Before that, black firefighters were assigned to the firehouse at Indiana and Grant avenues.

