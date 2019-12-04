Lawsuits allege predatory clergy in South Jersey: At least three civil suits have been filed claiming members of the Roman Catholic Church abused minors in South Jersey and alleging negligence on the part of church leaders.
1st Legislative District race state's costliest in 2019: Candidates and independent groups spent a combined $2.96 million — $1.88 million by the candidates and $1.1 million by groups — in the district that covers all of Cape May and parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties.
Gas line installation on Atlantic Avenue frustrating businesses: Vinny Patel, owner of Super Mini Mart at Atlantic and Mississippi avenues, said sales were down by half at his convenience store because of roadwork being done on Atlantic between Mississippi and Georgia avenues.
Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort names Terry Glebocki as CEO: Glebocki previously worked for Tropicana Entertainment and Trump Entertainment Resorts and was chief financial officer at Ocean’s predecessor, Revel.
No Christmas miracle from St. Nick: With Nick Foles in Jacksonville, the Carson Wentz-led Philadelphia Eagles must find a way to win their final four games to make the playoffs, David Weinberg writes.
