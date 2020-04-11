041020_nws_childcare

‘I am worried and I am scared, but I just want to help,’ said Deanna Boyd, an assistant teacher at Atlantic City’s Adventures in Learning day care. Adventures in Learning, shown Wednesday, remains open for the children of workers deemed essential amid the pandemic.

Open centers providing child care, peace of mind for essential employees: Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered child care centers across the state to close by April 1 unless they were serving only the children of essential workers.

Ocean City Boardwalk business distributing Easter joy: With the cancellation of The Great Egg Hunt this year on the beach, Jilly’s co-owner Jody Levchuk wanted to find a way to give local kids some excitement.

Ex-Democratic chair Forkin running for Atlantic City mayor: Tom Forkin, the onetime head of the city Democratic Committee, has thrown his hat into the ring for mayor as the lone Republican candidate on this year’s ballot.

Middle Township project adds sand before horseshoe crab spawning: A recently completed project has added tons of sand to a remote beach on the Delaware Bay ahead of the expected arrival of thousands of horseshoe crabs.

NJSIAA still holding out hope for spring scholastic season, state tournaments: New Jersey may still have a spring sports season, but there will be no state champions, and there will be no games after June 30.

Court wants Trump Plaza demolition plan: The owner of the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino has roughly six weeks to present the court with a plan to demolish the building.

The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino sits in disrepair with pieces of the building falling off prompting it to be fenced off from the public. Atlantic City. NJ.April 3, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)

