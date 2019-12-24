A new law makes it easier for childhood victims of sexual abuse in New Jersey to sue for damages long after they were abused.
The measure allows victims to sue until they turn 55, or within seven years of their first realization that the abuse caused them harm.
The previous limit had been two years.
Adult victims also have seven years from the discovery of the abuse, and victims who were previously barred by the statute of limitations have a two-year window to file claims.
The law has led to dozens of new suits filed on behalf of victims in New Jersey.
