This time of year is always such a diet quandary. If you’ve committed to a keto diet but still want to celebrate, Stephanie Laska has ideas on how to bend the rules a bit in her new “Dirty, Lazy, Keto Cookbook,” co-authored by her husband, William Laska.
Stephanie Laska lost 140 pounds on the keto diet and has maintained it for more than six years.
She follows a more flexible approach that she describes as kinder and more inclusive, “not obsessive like other strict keto diets, where folks count carbs from their toothpaste or multivitamin.” Her version allows sugar substitutes and grain alternatives, and even the occasional low-carb beer (gasp!).’
