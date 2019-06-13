PARIS — China is back on track at the Women’s World Cup, tied for second in Group B after a 1-0 victory in South Africa, and focused on its goal of moving into the next round of the tournament.
China, evened with Spain at three points each, lost its opener but stayed calm in Thursday night’s second match as the squad tries to join group leader Germany in the last 16.
“We had a bigger stress, we could not afford to lose. This invisible stress was there and the players were able to overcome this stress,” China coach Jia Xiuquan said. “Their desire to win has impressed me most over the year. This gives me the courage to lead them. It is also a manifestation of their mentality.”
He thinks the pressure is somewhat off his players now and more on Spain, which is also trying to move on in the tournament.
“Spain is a very strong team and they have a traditional style similar to the men’s team,” he said. “Spain is stronger than we are so we don’t have a lot of stress. So I think (this) will give us a better performance. I hope the players can unleash their potential.”
Forward Li Ying put 1999 runner-up China ahead in the 40th minute with an opportunist effort. Meeting Zhang Rui’s right-wing cross, she got ahead of her marker and poked the ball into the bottom right corner.
China lost 1-0 to two-time champion Germany in its opening match. South Africa was beaten 3-1 by Spain and now has two losses.
Australia 3, Brazil 2
MONTPELLIER, France — An own goal gave Australia a come-from-behind victory over Brazil at the Women’s World Cup, even after Marta added a record 16th career tournament goal.
Marta, who sat out Brazil’s opening game with a left thigh injury, became the first player to score in five different World Cups when she converted a penalty kick in the 27th minute of Thursday’s game.
Cristiane scored a header to put the Brazilians up 2-0. Caitlin Foord scored before the break to pull Australia within one.
Chloe Logarzo’s shot from distance in the 58th minute tied it and then Australia went ahead on the own goal, an error by Monica that snapped the stalemate in the 66th minute. Sam Kerr appeared to be offside but the goal was awarded after video review, and the Brazilians fumed.
Australia, just the second team to win a World Cup match after going down two goals, needed a good game after dropping its opener 2-1 to Italy. Brazil won its tournament opener against Jamaica 3-0 on Cristiane’s hat trick.
It was the first loss in the group stage for the Brazilians since 1995, snapping a 16-match unbeaten streak.
Brazil’s Formiga, the oldest player in the tournament at 41, collected her second yellow card during the match. She will have to sit out the final group match against Italy.
American Abby Wambach and Germany’s Birgit Prinz rank behind Marta on the World Cup goals list with 14 each.