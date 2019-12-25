10. Chip Kelly hired

The Eagles had just fired their respected coach of 14 years in the most amicable divorce ever. They even gave Andy Reid a going-away party. But the goal was to find someone innovative who could take the Eagles to the next level. Kelly was the man.
"Chip Kelly will be an outstanding head coach for the Eagles," owner Jeffrey Lurie said at the time. "He has a brilliant football mind. He motivates his team with his actions as well as his words. He will be a great leader for us and will bring a fresh, energetic approach to our team."
