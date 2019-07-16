The 16th annual Chip Miller Surf Fest benefits a good cause 8 a.m. Friday, July 19, with check-in at 7 a.m. at the Seventh Street surfing beach. There will be surfing contests among some of the best surfers on the East Coast, and activities will include items from surfing manufacturers, including clothing, surfboards, sunglasses and some free apparel launches. Rain date is July 20.
The fun continues on Friday evening July 1) with the fourth annual Slide for Amyloidosis and Taste of Ocean City. The “Taste” runs 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features some of the surrounding area’s finest food from spots including Bungalow Bowls, Boyar’s, Red’s Jersey Mex, Sandwich Bar, The Farm Stand at 14th, Uncle Bill’s Pancake House, Playa Bowls, Hank’s Hot Sauce and Hula Grill.
The “Slide” runs 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and includes access to all water slides at the Ocean City Water Park (Boardwalk at Plymouth Place, where the “Taste” takes place too. For prices and more information, go to ChipMiller.org.