RESORTS
9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 16; $25, $35, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: What began in a Los Angeles club in the late 1970s has become perhaps the biggest name in adult entertainment. With their bowties and shirt cuffs, the Chippendales dancers are instantly recognizable and are the benchmark by which all other male revues are judged. On Friday night the dancers come to Resorts Casino Hotel for a stop on their “Let’s Misbehave Tour.” It’s the perfect event for a bachelorette party, a birthday or anyone who feels they need a little more beefcake in their lives.