CHANCEL CHOIR PERFORMANCE: 4 p.m. Dec. 15; Christmas cantata, "The Light of the World," featuring traditional Christmas music; Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Ave., Linwood. 609-823-4590 or 609-287-1671.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments