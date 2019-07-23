TROPICANA
8 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 27; $44.50, $59.50, $85.50, $99.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: In the early 1990s, Chris Isaak was able to take the retro sounds of Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley and California surf rock to the top of the charts. His breakout 1990 hit single “Wicked Game” featured a steamy video and an irresistible hook, which helped his “Heart Shaped World” album sell over 1 million copies. Isaak has had a successful recording career, but it is his soaring, emotional vocals that really make him stand out as a live performer. Fans can expect to hear hits such as “Wicked Game,” “Baby Did a Bad, Bad Thing,” “Somebody’s Crying” along with some covers.”