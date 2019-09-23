Chris Seher

Political party: Republican
Age: 70
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Director of aviation safety and security R&D at Applied Research Associates
Education: Bachelor of Science in Physics at Drexel University, Master's in aviation management at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Political message: I have lived in Absecon for 45 years. During that time, I've served on the Zoning Board for 35 years and now as City Councilman for the past 10 years. I've either served as Finance Chair or Council President all 10 years, leading the effort to control tax increases while continuing to provide excellent City services to young and old alike. I'm proud to state: our municipal tax rate is LOWER now than it was 6 years ago; that I had a strong leadership role in making that happen; and I would like to continue that leadership as your Mayor.
