Two heavy hitters in New Jersey politics took swings at each other over Twitter Monday, after former Gov. Chris Christie shared Sunday's Press of Atlantic City editorial, "Murphy proposes to tax and spend like there's no tomorrow."
The editorial was critical of Murphy's three budgets, saying his tax and spend approach is not getting state spending under control to help taxpayers and businesses here.
Murphy responded with an attack on Christie's record.
"We’re still digging out of the spectacular failure brought by your eight budgets," Murphy said. "Budgets that prioritized the wealthy and well-connected over our middle class, led to 11 credit downgrades, devastated @NJTRANSIT commuters, and failed to invest in public education."
It was just the beginning.
"The great thing about @GovMurphy is truth doesn’t matter as long as he can make the sale," Christie Tweeted. "In our eight budgets we increased spending on public education (K-12), did the first capital investments in our public universities in 25 years, increased funding to NJ Transit 56% in 8 yrs."
And Christie said he expanded Medicaid and made more contributions to the public pension system than his five predecessors combined, and didn't raise taxes.
"The Murphy record is clear: billions in tax increases, 18% increase in spending, worse service on NJ Transit and no hope for new businesses buried in taxes and regulation," Christie Tweeted. "And, btw, we were left with a $2b deficit on 2010 and we left you with an $800 m surplus in 2018."
Murphy responded with multiple Tweets, saying Christie "may still be fooling yourself, but you've long ago stopped fooling New Jersey. We're working hard to restore funding to education, NJT, and the pension system that you stripped to protect the wealthy and well connected."
"Your administration underfunded K-12 classrooms by $9 billion over your eight years in office.
"With our FY21 budget, we’re now putting almost $1 billion more into education every year than the budget we inherited.
"Your administration gutted the state subsidy to NJ TRANSIT by as much as 90%, leaving the agency reeling.
Murphy ended by saying "Governor, it’s important for us all to acknowledge the truth about the recent past so, working together, our state can move forward. New Jersey is finally on the right path.
"And no amount of revisionist history from you will change that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.