Brendan Byrne Memorial

Gov. Phil Murphy and former Gov. Chris Christie got in a Twitter war on March 2, 2020. It started after Christie Tweeted out a Press of Atlantic City editorial critical of Murphy's budgets. In this file photo from 2018, N.J.Gov.-elect Phil Murphy, right, shakes hands with Gov. Chris Christie before the start of a memorial service for former Gov. Brendan Byrne. New Jerseyans bid farewell to a former governor who mobsters said was too ethical to be bribed.

 Seth Wenig/

Two heavy hitters in New Jersey politics took swings at each other over Twitter Monday, after former Gov. Chris Christie shared Sunday's Press of Atlantic City editorial, "Murphy proposes to tax and spend like there's no tomorrow."

The editorial was critical of Murphy's three budgets, saying his tax and spend approach is not getting state spending under control to help taxpayers and businesses here.

Murphy responded with an attack on Christie's record.

"We’re still digging out of the spectacular failure brought by your eight budgets," Murphy said. "Budgets that prioritized the wealthy and well-connected over our middle class, led to 11 credit downgrades, devastated @NJTRANSIT commuters, and failed to invest in public education."

It was just the beginning.

"The great thing about @GovMurphy is truth doesn’t matter as long as he can make the sale," Christie Tweeted. "In our eight budgets we increased spending on public education (K-12), did the first capital investments in our public universities in 25 years, increased funding to NJ Transit 56% in 8 yrs."

And Christie said he expanded Medicaid and made more contributions to the public pension system than his five predecessors combined, and didn't raise taxes.

"The Murphy record is clear: billions in tax increases, 18% increase in spending, worse service on NJ Transit and no hope for new businesses buried in taxes and regulation," Christie Tweeted. "And, btw, we were left with a $2b deficit on 2010 and we left you with an $800 m surplus in 2018."

Murphy responded with multiple Tweets, saying Christie "may still be fooling yourself, but you've long ago stopped fooling New Jersey. We're working hard to restore funding to education, NJT, and the pension system that you stripped to protect the wealthy and well connected."

"Your administration underfunded K-12 classrooms by $9 billion over your eight years in office.

"With our FY21 budget, we’re now putting almost $1 billion more into education every year than the budget we inherited.

"Your administration gutted the state subsidy to NJ TRANSIT by as much as 90%, leaving the agency reeling.

Murphy ended by saying "Governor, it’s important for us all to acknowledge the truth about the recent past so, working together, our state can move forward. New Jersey is finally on the right path.

"And no amount of revisionist history from you will change that."

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments