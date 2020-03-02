Gov. Phil Murphy and former Gov. Chris Christie got in a Twitter war on March 2, 2020. It started after Christie Tweeted out a Press of Atlantic City editorial critical of Murphy's budgets. In this file photo from 2018, N.J.Gov.-elect Phil Murphy, right, shakes hands with Gov. Chris Christie before the start of a memorial service for former Gov. Brendan Byrne. New Jerseyans bid farewell to a former governor who mobsters said was too ethical to be bribed.