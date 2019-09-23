Council Ward 2

Christine Camp-Taggart

Political party: Democrat

Age: 53

Hometown: Northfield

Current job: IUPAT Painters District Council Local 277

Education: Mainland Regional High School

Political message: I love this town of Northfield! I am a second generation lifetime resident and it is the only place I wanted to raise my children. That is why I am running for Northfield City Council Ward 2. I would like to preserve that small town feeling. Focusing on improving the level of safety in Northfield. I will work with the Police, Fire, and Public Works departments. I will listen to the residents on their ideas and viewpoints. I will work on keeping the city taxes stable. I look forward to sharing my ideas regarding the revitalization of Birch Grove Park.

