Family Christmas card every year since 1933

Before a spreadsheet tracked who had the card when, family members wrote their name and the year they had the card on the back of it. They then started stapling little pieces of paper to the card with the same information, which remain on the card today.

Christmas card circulated among same family for generations: The card dates to 1933, when Carmela Jacobs’ grandfather, Atlantic City resident Ed League, received it from his sister, Fran Tozer, in Bridgeton. League and Tozer sent it back and forth to each other every Christmas for 35 years, Jacobs believes, as a joke.

How much will Van Drew's voting change with party switch?: U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, will work with Republican colleagues and vote with them on some things, "but not on substantive issues that would change the quality of life for people in my district," he said.

26 years later, student finds former teacher who inspired her: Puerto Rican-born Sarai Rivera-Huertas said Michele Emery made all the difference as her seventh grade English as a Second Language teacher at the Rieck Avenue School in Millville.

Southern aims to continue statewide wrestling success with new head coach: “I’ve been a part of the program for a long time,” said coach Dan Roy, 40, of Wall Township. “I’ve been a part of what we have been doing to be successful, so I don’t think we are going to miss a beat with things."

A new lawsuit has been filed against Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner alleging retaliatory behavior and improper firing after an assistant prosecutor reported alleged violations of ethics codes and misuse of forfeited funds.

