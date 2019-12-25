Christmas card circulated among same family for generations: The card dates to 1933, when Carmela Jacobs’ grandfather, Atlantic City resident Ed League, received it from his sister, Fran Tozer, in Bridgeton. League and Tozer sent it back and forth to each other every Christmas for 35 years, Jacobs believes, as a joke.
How much will Van Drew's voting change with party switch?: U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, will work with Republican colleagues and vote with them on some things, "but not on substantive issues that would change the quality of life for people in my district," he said.
26 years later, student finds former teacher who inspired her: Puerto Rican-born Sarai Rivera-Huertas said Michele Emery made all the difference as her seventh grade English as a Second Language teacher at the Rieck Avenue School in Millville.
Southern aims to continue statewide wrestling success with new head coach: “I’ve been a part of the program for a long time,” said coach Dan Roy, 40, of Wall Township. “I’ve been a part of what we have been doing to be successful, so I don’t think we are going to miss a beat with things."
Atlantic County prosecutor sued by ex-employee: Matthew Davidson filed the suit against Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner and others Friday, alleging retaliation and improper firing after reporting ethics violations and mishandling of property forfeiture funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.