Boats of all sizes caught the holiday spirit a few months early during the Christmas in July Boat Parade on Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest on Saturday.

The Greater Wildwood Jaycees are running Christmas in the Plaza, an event that includes shopping, dining and appearances by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The festival runs Dec. 6-7 in Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue.

