To open or not to open? Houses of worship wrestle with the question: “I believe that each church must carefully pray and seek the Lord for doing what is best for their flock,” said the Rev. Rudy Sheptock, senior pastor of the Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House. “There is no consensus within any congregation these days that can say without hesitation, ‘This is what everyone should do.’”
Bridgeton man held for trial in May killing: Patrick Spann is charged with killing 37-year-old Tracy L. Dubois last month before dragging her body to the Cohansey River.
Caesars regional CEO approved by casino regulators with Eldorado deal still pending: Ronald Baumann is an industry veteran who previously worked as a senior executive at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino and Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack. He returned to Atlantic City in 2019, where he previously held several leadership positions with Caesars Entertainment.
Mainland coxswain Becca Mascione commits to Temple for crew: As a sophomore in 2019, Mascione was the coxswain of the Mainland girls varsity eight that reached the semifinals of the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia. The Mustangs finished at No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Help us honor the Class of 2020: The Press of Atlantic City has created a special site to recognize their accomplishments. Submissions to the website are still being accepted here.
