South Jersey synagogues and churches look to be closed for Passover and Easter: Gov. Murphy’s stay-at-home order creates empty synagogues and churches for the first time in the lives of South Jersey clergy.
NJ losing millions in taxes, fees from closed Atlantic City casinos: More than $700,000 a day in casino-related taxes and fees has been lost since the casinos closed. If the city’s nine casinos remain closed as the calendar creeps toward the industry’s peak months of June and July, the amount of lost taxes and fees per day could come close to $1 million, experts said.
Locals' opportunity to mourn together postponed by coronavirus: Funeral homes and the bereaved adapt to comply with state orders.
High school crew season 'basically over' before it even started: Crew, which typically starts and ends before other spring sports, is probably lost for the year.
CJ LaFragola enjoyed, however briefly, being a rare three-sport college athlete: The 2015 St. Joseph grad has followed a unique path in his collegiate athletic career.
In these challenging times, our local business partners are in need of your support. These local business owners are members of our community, employers of our neighbors, and providers of an amazing array of food and services that keep our community diverse and vibrant. Click here for a list of local businesses that are open during the restrictions related to the new coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.