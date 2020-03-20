_CAL4365

2020 Finals MVP Number 21 Ciani Redd-Howard 5-8 Sr From the Atlantic City Mustangs. (Jose Aponte Jr. / The Press Of AC)

Ciani Redd-Howard

Atlantic City

5-8 Sr. F

Redd-Howard led the Vikings to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and was the MVP of the CAL title game. She averaged 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds. Howard will continue her basketball career on a full academic scholarship at Penn State Harrisburg.

