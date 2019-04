Devin Bush, 5-11, 234, Michigan

Strengths: Fast and reliable in pass coverage.

Weaknesses: Undersized, with a frame that might be maxed out, unlike Devin White.

Fact: Led Michigan in tackles the last two seasons.

Gone by: Top 15.

In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) walks to the locker room after an NCAA college football game against Indiana, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)