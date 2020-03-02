THE FACTS: The silver solution has no known benefits in the body when it is ingested, according to officials with the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, a federal scientific research agency. Colloidal silver is made up of silver particles suspended in a liquid. The liquid solution is often pushed as a miracle solution to boost the immune system and cure diseases. Experts have long said the solution has no known health benefits and can cause serious side effects. The FDA has taken action against companies promoting colloidal silver products with misleading claims.
CLAIM: Colloidal silver products can help prevent or protect against the new coronavirus from China.
