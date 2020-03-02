THE FACTS: A video surfaced on social media of a man claiming to be a scientist who was said to be sampling blood for the new coronavirus. The video, which circulated widely on TikTok, showed a man in a lab coat supposedly testing two blood samples. He showed one sample in a test tube saying the blood looked “bright red, healthy and clear.” He then showed a sample from what he describes as “patient zero” where the blood appeared purple. The creator of the video said it was meant to be satire.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments