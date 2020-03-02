THE FACTS: In late January, a video circulated on Facebook with a caption saying that a man on a train in China began vomiting blood after being infected with the new coronavirus. The video was actually a year old and showed the man battling liver cancer. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

