THE FACTS: Reports that the CDC published an infographic recommending that men shave their beards to protect against the coronavirus circulated widely as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 60 in the U.S. The CDC did not release this graphic in relation to preventing the new coronavirus, nor did the agency recommend that people shave off their facial hair to protect against it. The graphic dates to 2017 and depicts the types of facial hair that do and do not work well when wearing filtering facepiece respirators. Tom Skinner, a spokesman for the CDC, told the AP in an email that the graphic “was developed several years ago and is intended for professionals who wear respirators for worker protection. CDC does not recommend the routine use of respirators outside of workplace settings (in the community).” In the midst of the new coronavirus outbreak, many people began wearing masks to cover their nose and mouth. In most cases, they are surgical masks, as opposed to more advanced respiratory masks. Surgical masks are loose-fitting, compared to tight fitting N95 respirators. Surgical masks also don’t fully protect people from inhaling smaller airborne particles, unlike respirators which filter out at least 95 percent of airborne particles. The CDC also notes that when it comes to the new coronavirus people should only wear a face mask if they’re experiencing symptoms or are being investigated for possibly having the virus.
CLAIM: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people shave off facial hair to protect against the new coronavirus.
