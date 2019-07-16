Bengals Titans Football

Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris looks around Nissan Stadium before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Harris (Southern Regional) is entering his 11th season with the Bengals. The 2017 Pro Bowler is considered one of the best and most durable players in the league, having missed just one game in his career.

