Clark Harris, Cincinnati Bengals

Position: Long snapper

High School: Southern Regional

Clark Harris

Football, basketball, Track and field 2002

Harris excelled at all three sports. He played football at Rutgers University. Since 2009, he has played for the Cincinnati Bengals as the team's long snapper. Harris made the 2018 Pro Bowl.

