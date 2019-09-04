CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE PRESENTS: PINK FLOYD DARK SIDE OF THE MOON
HARD ROCK
8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 7; $20
WHAT TO EXPECT: Founded by Craig Martin in 2003, Classic Albums Live is a collection of pro musicians who have devoted themselves to recreating some of the most iconic albums in rock history. Back in May of this year they performed Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” at the Hard Rock and this time around they return to tackle the immortal “Dark Side of the Moon.” An album that’s so revered it’s practically a religion, it features Pink Floyd at the height of their powers, pushing the sonic boundaries of the time to create the ultimate masterpiece. Fans will get to hear standout tracks such as “Money,” “Time” and “The Great Gig in the Sky” and more Saturday night.
