A homeowner looking for a bayfront condo that overlooks the North Marina in Somers Point can purchase a six-room unit inside Harbour Cove North.
Harbour Cove North at 1809 Pleasant Ave. is an upscale boating community, which is only minutes away from the Atlantic City casinos, the Ocean City Boardwalk and beaches.
The approximately 1,680-square-foot condo with a brick face and vinyl siding is full of top of the line upgrades and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Besides the two bedrooms and two full baths, the condo also has a laundry/utility room with a washer and a dryer, a dining area and a large, great room with a built-in, gas-log fireplace where a wall of glass leads to a huge waterfront deck.
The top-quality, custom kitchen also features gleaming hardwood floors and granite counter tops and a center island. The kitchen also offers a refrigerator, gas stove, a self-cleaning oven, microwave oven, a garbage disposal and dishwasher.
During the summertime, the condo is cooled by central air conditioning and heated by the use of natural gas during the wintertime.
The master suite has a luxurious marble bath. The garage has room for one car, but there is also storage space.
Boats can be docked outside your door at the marina, and a swimming pool is available for those who want a change of pace from being on the water.
The condominium association fee covers insurance, maintenance, management, sewer, trash and water. The water heater runs on gas. The condo makes use of public sewer and water. Pets are allowed.
The amenities, outside of the condo itself, include a waterfront boardwalk that leads to a gourmet restaurant with outside deck dining, a fishing pier and music concerts on the Somers Point beach.
Harbour Cove North is the most recently built part of the waterfront development generally known as Harbour Cove. Built in 2007, Harbour Cove North features 14 units, which were constructed by Scarborough, an outstanding New Jersey builder.
The units were originally rented, but are now being sold off as the tenants vacate. The complex is very close to being sold out with two-bedroom, two-bath units available at $429,000 and one three bedroom, three bath resale unit available at $749,000.
The two-bedroom units at 1,680 square feet are actually larger than the three-bedroom units in the earlier phases of original development.
The three-bedroom unit at 2,464 square feet with an elevator is the largest waterfront condo in Somers Point.
All of the Harbour Cove North units have a garage and high-end finishes with Cedar Impressions siding, marble baths, built-ins, gas fireplaces and large decks overlooking a marina.
