The moment the current owner of the three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath bungalow at 8102 Winchester Ave. in Margate first laid eyes on it, he realized he had stumbled on “a bit of a gem”—a modern mid-century seashore home complete with a wrap-around front porch in a highly desirable corner location that had retained its original character.
“It was the genuine article, and I fell in love with it,” the Philadelphia resident says of the house where he and his wife spent their first summer together as a married couple and have been vacationing with their growing family, which now includes three small children, ever since.
But the “gem” he first discovered seven years ago is one he has now transformed into a polished jewel by fully renovating the eat-in kitchen, adding contemporary stainless steel appliances, including a microwave and self-cleaning oven, new cabinets and butcher block countertops and a center island,as well as completely remodeling the bathrooms (one of which is a “powder room”located just off the kitchen).
The“great resort house” that has resulted in on one hand“very practical, utilitarian and easy to maintain,” as the owner describes it, and on the other provides a cozy, warm and loving type of environment whose spacious lanai and open, brightly lit interior harkens back to the days “when families used to spend time together.”
Its appeal is further enhanced by the setting at the corner of Winchester and N. Haverford Ave. that offers both the privacy afforded by a front lawn with a buffer of attractive ornamental trees and shrubs and the convenience of being in the heart of Margate, within an easy walk of the beach, the library and nearby restaurants and stores, including Casel’s Marketplace just a couple of blocks away.
The ambiance of the exterior is also graced by a wooden pergola and stucco exterior that “make you feel like you’re in California,” notes Todd Gordon, listing agent for BHHS Fox & Roach, who points out that it has an additional advantage for retirees of being all on one level (which is somewhat unusual for downbeach properties).
Rounding out the picture is an attached one-car garage that also contains a washer and dryer, an outside shower, central air conditioning, and natural gas heating, and ample room for parking on both the driveway and adjoining streets.
If that sounds like it might be the kind of resort home you’re looking for, there’s an open house taking place today (Sunday) between 11.am and 1 p.m. Or you can schedule a private showing by calling Todd Gordon at either (609) 487-7234 or his cell number (609) 553-5098, or emailing him at Todd@HartmanHomeTeam.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.