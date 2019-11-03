If yours is the kind of family that would prefer to spend its vacation time at home, this spacious four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath suburban retreat at 2037 S. Route 9 in Seaville, Upper Township might just be the home you’re looking for.
Both in its interior and exterior features and in its location just minutes from Ocean City’s famed beaches—as well as only half an hour from the charming attractions and restaurants of historic Cape May itself—it’s the kind of house that you might just think of as your own private vacation villa.
The 13-year-old two-story colonial, built around an attractive center hall, is described by agent Mary Thompson of Glen Cove Real Estate as a “warm and welcoming home” where “everything is there for you,” including a fenced and secluded backyard oasis bordered by woods that comes complete with a covered wrap-around deck, an L-shaped in-ground pool complemented by a volleyball net, and adjoining patio and a recreational area featuring a fire pit, horseshoe pit, and tiki bar.
And while offering the accessibility of being right on Route 9 (within walking distance of an Acme, a CVS and a new AtlantiCare medical facility), it’s set back far enough from the road so “you’d never know it,” she says. If you’re traveling south on the Garden State Parkway, it’s also conveniently located right off Exit 20.
Thompson characterizes the home as being “airy and bright, open and flowing from one room to another right out to the deck.” The living area “great room” is graced by an easy-to-use gas-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, a gourmet eat-in kitchen’ and a breakfast nook, with a cathedral ceiling and hardwood floors adding to the ambiance of the lower level. Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms, with an oversized master suite featuring an enormous walk-in closet, and brand new wall-to-wall carpeting gracing the entire second story.
Rounding out the picture is a roomy two-car attached garage and enough exterior space to accommodate three or more vehicles. There also amenities galore – including central air, ceiling fans, multi-zoned heating, a self-cleaning oven, microwave, and security system.
“I love it,” maintains the current owner, who bought it as a “spec house” in 2006,subsequently turned it into a mini-Shangri-La for his kids (which he estimates is considerably bigger than the 2,880 approximate square feet it’s listed as), and is asking $525,000 for it now that his kids have grown and moved away.
So if you think your family might be the next one to enjoy it, you might want to drop by the Open House being hosted there today (Sunday) between 10 a.m. and Noon. Or if you’d prefer to see it on another day, you can call Thompson at (609) 335-2588 or email her at mary@seekorsell.com
