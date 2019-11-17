For anyone looking to buy a resort home with multifaceted potentials, this lovely and conveniently situated four-bedroom, two-bath, one-story Cape 14. N. Rosborough Ave. in Ventnor, just north of Ventnor Avenue, might be characterized as a real real-estate trifecta.
It can serve as either a charming year-round residence for a family with kids or a retired couple, an ideal second home for those looking to escape to the shore during the summer months, or a lucrative investment property.
Its revenue-generating potential was demonstrated just this past summer when, according to listing agent Brian Hiltner of BHHS Fox and Roach, it was the subject of an actual “bidding war” between seasonal renters that ended up bringing in $22,000 from just one couple.
Prior to that, the current owner and her family spent many summers there, finding it an ideal place for entertaining visitors, especially the spacious covered front porch with its elegant pavers and attractive white vinyl railing punctuated by graceful Doric columns. She describes having coffee on that porch in the morning as “one of our favorite things, especially when there’s a nice summer breeze.”
It had been their seasonal hideaway, in fact, since buying it 25 years ago from the original owners, who both built the house and raised their family there.
Its appeal becomes immediate the moment one enters and sees the roominess of the interior, complete with cathedral ceilings accentuated by exposed beams, rafters and an abundance of windows that give it a “classical beachy feel,” as Hiltner puts it. Adding to the feeling of welcoming openness are its four large bedrooms that the owner notes can “sleep a lot of people,” along with a sizeable, fully applianced kitchen complete with beautiful wood-paneled cabinets.
There’s also the location on a residential street in the hub of summer fun, within a short walk of the beach and boardwalk, as well as the trendy eateries, cafes and shops of Ventnor Avenue, including the Ventnor food market that’s just around the corner – not to mention the convenience of nearby facilities such as the Atlantic Holistic Health Center.
Other features of the house include an enclosed outdoor shower with access to the house through a recessed laundry/utility room and adjoining patio and shed that’s big enough to store things like bicycles, beach umbrellas, and chairs;a long concrete driveway; central air conditioning and gas heating; ceiling fans, ample closet space and extremely durable Pergo flooring.
You can also buy it either empty or complete with furnishings for an added cost (including a dining room table that can “easily seat ten”).
Prospective buyers are urged to tour the property today (Sunday) at an open house from Noon to 2 p.m. Or to arrange a tour of this extraordinary vacation house, you can email Brian Hiltner of the Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach Realtors at hhtbrianhiltner@gmail.com or give him a call at (609) 487-7234 or on his cell at (609) 703-4789.
