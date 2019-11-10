As Absecon Island abodes go, this charming and comfy three-bedroom, two-bath Cape Cod can be either your ideal “summer place” or hassle-free year-round home at the seashore.
Located at 16 S. Granville Ave., it offers all the convenience of a central downbeach location that’s within a minute’s walk of the beach and Margate City’s Public Library and recreational area, and just around the corner from Casel’s Marketplace (close enough to run in for a gourmet snack or dinner). And, of course, it’s also a mere 10 or 15 minutes from the casinos and nightlife of Atlantic City.
The current owner talks of having spent “many happy moments there” over more than three decades, during which “there was a lot of time and love put into the house.” While he says he used it primarily as a summer getaway, “Everything’s there” if you wanted to make it your full-time residence. In addition, he notes, it “stands at one of the highest elevations on the island,” providing a big advantage when storms hit the coast.
Then, too, a potential buyer could also recoup some of his or her investment by using it as a summer rental. That’s something the owner said he has also done, with the people to whom he rented it saying they “absolutely loved it,” and proving it by returning for several years in a row.
Among the amenities you’ll find inside this gracious vacation residence are a cheerful living/dining/kitchen area graced by hardwood floors;two downstairs bedrooms complete with ceiling fans; an upstairs bedroom suite with an attic fan; a full bathroom on each level, and a complete complement of appliances, including a washer and dryer, dishwasher, disposal and self-cleaning oven. (In addition, a potential buyer can negotiate with the owner for some of the furnishings.)
The exterior features an inviting front porch complete with retractable awning; a spacious, fenced-in rear deck with room for several tables; a one-car garage and a driveway big enough to accommodate three vehicles, and an outdoor shower.
All-told, it’s described by real estate agent Paula Hartman (who was once a neighbor) as “an adorable beach house in move-in condition,” as well as being “in a great location.”
To see this property for yourself, come out to today’s open house from Noon to 2 p.m., or contact Paula Hartman of The Hartman Home Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 487-7234 or at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
