Robert Tabas’ father, the late Daniel Tabas, wanted his whole family around him — 6 children and 22 grandchildren — as often as possible.
That’s why Daniel Tabas built a single-family, three-story, 16 bedroom, 16 full bath house in 1996 at 4900 Boardwalk in Ventnor, which is now for sale.
“My brother and I and four sisters all enjoyed spending time up on the pool deck and looking out over the Boardwalk and the beach... We had a bunch of family cookouts or barbecues that were very memorable” said Robert Tabas, of Villanova, Pennsylvania.
Daniel Tabas was an Atlantic City native, who was born on Massachusetts Avenue and grew up in the resort.
“He had a great fondness for Atlantic City,” said Robert Tabas about his father. “He wanted to go back and be near where he was born and where he grew up... He wanted to have a place where the grandchildren and the children and he and my mom would spend a lot of time.”
With so many bedrooms, the bedrooms have numbers on the doors, so that everyone knew where they were staying, Robert Tabas said.
Everybody had great times, wonderful family times and enjoyed it there for many years, Robert Tabas said.
“What we enjoyed most of all was walking over to Sack O’ Subs and bringing back lunch. Also, the Wawa over there on Ventnor Avenue is a favorite spot,” Tabas said. “Ventnor is getting better every year.”
The house is situated on a double lot that is 125 feet by 125 feet with direct views of the ocean and is just steps to the beach.
There is an open-floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, an elevator, multiple fireplaces, a game room, ample parking with three garages that hold a total of five cars, lush landscaping and multiple private decks with water views.
The gourmet chef, eat-in kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, a dishwasher and a dining area.
The house has wall-to-wall carpeting and tile as flooring. The home uses electric heat and central air conditioning. Both the water and sewer are public. There is an in-ground pool and an outside shower.
The house also features a great room, also known as the living room, a den / television room, a master bedroom on the third floor and a laundry room on each of the three floors of the house.
When Daniel Tabas built the house off of the Ventnor Boardwalk, there was nothing on the land, Robert Tabas said.
“My dad made this commitment to build this big house, which was out of character for this area,” Tabas said.
The house is so big that it has a house manager, who lives there full time.
Robert Tabas said his parents collected bronze structures and sculptures, mostly of children or animals, which was a favorite thing of his father. There are at least 15 of them that sit up on the lawn or on the deck of the house.
“It’s a great conversation piece. People walk by, ‘Oh, is that the house with all the statues?’ That’s what they always say,” Tabas said.
When someone buys the house, the inclusion of the statues with the purchase is negotiable, Tabas said.
