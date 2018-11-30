Those who think and dream big should have an interest in looking at the single-family home for sale at 631 Park Place in Galloway Township.
The two-story, five-bedroom, three-full baths, 4,000-square-foot home sits on 1.43 acres of property.
“It’s a great home for entertaining family and friends,” said Joy Russomano, who has decided to sell the house.
Russomano and her husband have lived in the home since 2000. When they moved in, the house was surrounded by dirt, Russomano said. They installed the landscaping on the property.
New hardwood floors were put in the family room in February. The new refrigerator is only one month old, Russomano said.
The first floor consists of a formal dining room, bonus den/fifth bedroom, family room and formal living room. The family room and living room each have their own gas fireplace.
A true eat-in kitchen, which is also on the first floor, features a center island, 42-inch oak cabinets, granite countertops, gas stove, double ovens, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and pantry.
The second floor offers a master suite with two walk-in closets and Jacuzzi tub surrounded by tile.
Amenities throughout the house include cathedral ceilings, extra large baseboards, a laundry room and an attic for storage.
Outside the house, a rear patio was built for barbecuing, and a sprinkler system has been installed. A two-car garage is attached to the residence.
The house uses a gas water heater, well water and a septic sewer system. It is located on a cul-de-sac.
Even though the Russomanos have lived in the home for almost 20 years, there are a couple of things they never did that the new homeowner could do. They have enough room in the back to put in either a pool or a deck. They also never finished their full-size basement.
“It’s a great place to raise children,” Russomano said. “I really do think the people are nice and friendly.”
For more information on the house for sale at 631 Park Place in Galloway Township, call agent Paula Hartman at The Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS in Margate at 609-487-7234 in the office or 609-271-7337 on her cellphone, anytime.