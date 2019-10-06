Built-in 2017 by Carey Construction, this 5-bedroom, 3-bathrooms boasts in-law quarters with separate upper and lower entrances into the property. 414 14th Street in Hammonton needs no expenses spared in this exemplary contemporary multi-generational home.
Situated on a half-acre lot, this property has an upper and lower level and the potential for extra living space with an unfinished basement. This fully furnished home was designed with custom quartz countertops, hardwood floors throughout, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and custom bathroom tile and glass shower enclosures.
The custom kitchen includes top of the line finishes including solid wood cabinets, soft-touch closing doors and drawers, quartz countertop, and new stainless steel Kenmore appliances. This eat-in kitchen also features a center island and plenty of cabinet space for storage.
This attached in-law quarters property includes separate sleeping quarters that feature private sitting areas and bathrooms. Also found on the upper level is an area that could be utilized as a nursery or home office.
Located on the lower level are the second living area, a possible second kitchen, a full bathroom, and two additional bedrooms.
Listed at $359,000, this property has ample parking space with an attached one-car garage, exterior parking, and a parking pad. Ideally located in Hammonton, this property is in close proximity to restaurants, bars, and shopping.
For more information about 414 14th Street, please contact Realtor Al Casalnova with Keller Williams Realty at (609) 338-9588 or at alcasalnova@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.