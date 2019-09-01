Just reduced to $450,000 is Margate City’s 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom 7 Brunswick Court. Located on the bayside of the island and on a private cul-de-sac, this property is an incredible price for this location.
Considered to be one of the best buys on the island, this four-level property is perfect for the whole family. Featured on the main levels are a great room, family room, gourmet eat-in kitchen, dining room, and powder room. The great room features vaulted ceilings, well-maintained hardwood flooring, and a wood-burning fireplace. Highlighted in the gourmet eat-in kitchen are a peninsula island, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar that opens up into the great room.
Found on the upper levels of this 3,050 square foot home are all five bedrooms, including the master suite. The spacious master suite includes vaulted ceilings, ample closet space, and a recently renovated master bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and an oversized steam shower with multiple massage jets. The master suite and bathroom are found on a separate level, away from the remaining bedrooms. Also found on the upper levels are the additional full bathrooms that have also been renovated and include a jacuzzi tub.
Natural light shines throughout the home with an abundance of windows. With a light and neutral color palette, this home matches the beachy vibes of the island. There are multiple rain sensor remote-controlled skylights. All of the tiles throughout the home are heated including the bathrooms and kitchen.
Additional features found at 7 Brunswick Court include an oversized deck that overlooks the fenced-in backyard, in-ground sprinkler system, as well as an attached two-car garage. With a spacious driveway, the garage can be used for additional storage or for additional parking.
For more information about 7 Brunswick Court, please contact Realtor Paula Hartman of The Hartman Home Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors at (609) 271-7337 or by email at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
